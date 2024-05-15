Letter: More homes on lots will create fire safety issues

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Kill Senate Bill 3202; it exacerbates wildfire risk in areas already dense in wood-framed structures by placing those dwellings even closer together. Dense valleys with “968” ZIP codes are especially vulnerable due to high-speed winds that sweep down the Leeward Koolaus.

It follows that surface street parking already suffocated by dense population made denser by illegally constructed monster homes is made even worse by permitting accessory dwelling units that add even more cars and drivers.

The fire department would agree that the narrow streets saturated with street parking on both sides would even further challenge fire trucks to navigate these areas where just one illegally parked car could make traversal to a fire site impossible.

With so many other residential dwelling approaches underway, the urge to further densify suburbs in Honolulu proper must be the lowest priority, primarily for fire safety reasons.

Von Kenric Kaneshiro

Downtown Honolulu

