Letter: Record of defeat proves U.S. is worst wartime ally

Any country going to war should try to win, and the sooner the batter, so there will be less collateral damage. So why not let Israel finish its war with Hamas as soon as possible?

Modern U.S. war policy has always been half-hearted and losing. In Korea they stopped at the Yalu River. In Vietnam, they abandoned their ally in a most disgraceful manner, and in Afghanistan it was total withdrawal. Now they are helping Ukraine to fight Russia, again not to win. Let the casualties mount.

In Gaza, the U.S. wants the Israelis to stop before stamping out Hamas and try to be neighborly with a terrorist organization that wants to annihilate them. Why should any country ally with the U.S.?

Carol Tsai

Kakaako

