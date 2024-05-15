Letter: Solve feral cat problem by punishing owners

Abandoned, suffering animals are a problem for our environment. But I can’t believe how short-sighted and cruel some people are.

If you starve the cats, they will eat the nene. Citing a Hawaii island woman for trying to alleviate suffering by feeding abandoned cats does not solve the issue. Killing animals that were abandoned by their families is a Band-Aid on a gaping wound. More people will just abandon more animals.

If everyone was required to get their pet spayed or neutered and microchipped, and if there were serious penalties for abandoning pets, then this issue would be solved.

If they round up the poor cats, more will appear in a few years because it is people who are causing this environmental destruction, pain and suffering. Save the environment and stop cruelty: Require jail time for abandoning a pet.

Taurie Kinoshita

Makiki

