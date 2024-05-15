Off the news: Arts, artists on display at summit in June

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Artists, curators and cultural thought leaders will converge upon Hawaii for Art Summit 2024, June 13-15. Presented by Hawaii Contemporary, which will hold the Pacific-focused Hawaii Triennial next year, Art Summit 2024 is a free, three-day event at the Hawai‘i Convention Center (June 13), Honolulu Museum of Art (June 14) and Capitol Modern, formerly Hawai‘i State Art Museum (June 15).

The event coincides with the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC), celebrating cultures of indigenous Pacific Islanders, and features artist spotlights, talks, film screenings and workshops. To register, visit 808ne.ws/artsummit24.