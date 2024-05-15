Off the news: Construction to close Ala Moana Boulevard

The evolution of Ward Village continues — and folks who haven’t been down there for a while will either marvel at or lament its transformation. Many shiny towers and bustling retail now fill the area, and recently gone is the old Ward Warehouse parking garage at the corner of Ward Avenue and Auahi Street.

Another concrete sign of the new times: the Ala Moana Pedestrian Bridge now under construction. In fact, all westbound lanes of Ala Moana Boulevard, between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street, will be closed tonight from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. for pouring of concrete for the bridge deck. Look out for the detour signs.