On the Move: Hannah Watanabe

The Hawaii Youth Symphony has promoted Hannah Watanabe to programs director, following a three-year tenure as the organization’s programs manager. She has been involved with HYS since she was in ninth grade, participating as a student in Youth Symphony I and Youth Symphony II. After graduating high school, Watanabe began helping with the organization’s summer music camp, Pacific Music Institute. Then she became a Symphony Program conductor in 2007 before joining the team full time 14 years later.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com