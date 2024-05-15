On the Move: Hannah Watanabe

Wednesday, May 15, 2024
73°
Today's Paper
Today
Business
Hannah Watanabe
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
The Hawaii Youth Symphony has promoted Hannah Watanabe to programs director, following a three-year tenure as the organization’s programs manager. She has been involved with HYS since she was in ninth grade, participating as a student in Youth Symphony I and Youth Symphony II. After graduating high school, Watanabe began helping with the organization’s summer music camp, Pacific Music Institute. Then she became a Symphony Program conductor in 2007 before joining the team full time 14 years later.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com