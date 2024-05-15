Southwest marks fifth year of Hawaii service

Southwest Airlines marked its fifth anniversary of Hawaii service with “Hawaii Heart Beats,” a program and concert the carrier said focused “on connecting the people of Hawaii to one of the things that is important in their lives — music.”

The program culminated with an April 27 concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center that drew 1,000 attendees to hear country artist Russell Dickerson and Hawaii performer Lily Meola.

Dickerson and Meola also gave a private acoustic performance to The Boys and Girls Club of Maui on April 26. Southwest donated $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Maui and sent the kids home with boxed food for their families.