Hawaii Grown notes: Men’s sports

BASEBALL

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Broke out of a slump with a three-hit game against Mississippi State and then repeated it the next night with two doubles. The sophomore shortstop scored two runs and drove in two and leads the Razorbacks with 11 home runs and 50 RBIs with a .376 on-base percentage.

>> Haku Dudoit (Baldwin), Concordia Irvine: Had his first three-hit game of the season in the PacWest playoffs against Azusa Pacific, helping the Golden Eagles to the championship game before they were swept by Point Loma. The junior was 0-for-9 in the doubleheader but scored three runs.

>> Kennedy Hara (Mid-Pacific), Colorado Mesa: Saved his first two home runs of the season for when it mattered, hitting them in a playoff win over Adams State, telling the school’s SID “I have no idea where that came from. That’s more home runs today than I’ve hit in BP this season.” The sophomore No. 9 hitter scored six runs — on four hits and three HBPs — in the four games of the tournament to lead the Mavericks to their 22nd Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament title.

>> Kaikea Harrison (Punahou), Southern California: Turned a corner in a series win over Washington State, pairing hits in successive games for the first time in his career for five hits and three walks.He had only 15 hits all season before last weekend even though he is hitting .323.

>> Jacob Hinderleider (‘Iolani), Clemson: Blasted his 12th home run of the season to run his hitting streak to 14 games off Chase Burns of Wake Forest in a 4-2 loss but went hitless the next two games as the Tigers were swept for this first time this season. The senior had two of his team’s five hits in the loss to Burns, who struck out 16 batters.

>> Makana Murashige (Punahou), Puget Sound: Was named first-team All-Northwest Conference at third base, the third time he has been named an all-star at the school. The senior led the Loggers in runs scored with 32 while hitting .344 with 10 stolen bases. Brock Makashima (‘Iolani) earned honorable mention.

>> Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Kansas: Had six hits and three walks in a series win over Houston, scoring four runs and driving in two. The freshman has already played 100 games in his career and is slashing .357/.414/.512 with 80 runs scored and 74 RBIs.

>> Baba Varner (Baldwin), Central Washington: Was named a first team all-star by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, hitting .359 in 48 games and committing one error with six assists in the outfield. The senior excelled at the dish in the playoffs with three hits and a home run in two games.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Josiah de Prado (Kapolei), Corban: Had a hand in four points for his team at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, leading off the 4×400 relay for a sixth-place finish and covering the 400 meters in 48.77 seconds as an individual for an eighth-place finish. It was the best time of the sophomore’s career in the event.