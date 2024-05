Scoreboard – May 15, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I State Championship:

Quarterfinals at Les Murakami Stadium, Baldwin vs. Hilo, 10 a.m.; Waiakea vs. Maui High, 1 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Kailua, 4 p.m.; Pearl City vs.

Kamehameha, 7 p.m. Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II State Championship: first round. At Pearl City: Konawaena vs. Waianae, 10 a.m.; Damien vs. Molokai, 2 p.m. At Moanalua: Kahuku vs. Kauai, noon; Radford vs.

Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I

Championship: Quarterfinals, Kapolei vs. Baldwin, 11:30 a.m.; Campbell vs.

Kealakehe, 2 p.m.; Leilehua vs.

Kamehameha, 4:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II

Championship: Quarterfinals, Konawaena/

Molokai winner vs. Aiea, noon; Waimea vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2:15 p.m.; Radford vs. Pac-Five, 4:30 p.m.; Kohala vs. Kapaa,

7 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I State Championship:

Semifinals at Les Murakami Stadium, Game 9 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4 p.m.; Game 7 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m.

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II State Championship:

Semifinals at Les Murakami Stadium,

Radford/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Kahuku/Kauai winner, 10 a.m.;

Damien/Molokai winner vs.

Konawaena/Waianae winner, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I

Championship: Semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4:30 p.m.; Game 7

winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II

Championship: Semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30 a.m.; Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m.

Note: The HHSAA has canceled ALL the consolation games of the baseball and softball tournaments, due to weather.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I Championship

Tuesday

First Round

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 1: Leilehua 14, Waiakea 1, 5 inn.

W—Breeann Leong.

Leading hitters—Lei: Leong 2 RBIs;

Trinity Cabana-Rodrigues 4-4, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Shazlynn Ancheta 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Arria Vierra 2b, 2 runs; Jessica Liu 2-3, 2 runs; Ciara Fortuno 2-2, 3 runs,

3 RBIs.

Game 2: Kalani 19, Maui High 3, 5 inn.

W—Kadie Carpio.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Kylie Tanimura 2b, 3 runs; Naomi Stremick 3 runs; Layna Faria 2b, 2 runs; Ashlyn Sera 2-2, 4 RBIs;

Jayslin Simpliciano 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBIs;

Haley Ching 3-3, 2b, HR, 5 RBIs; Shya Morinaga 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Rylie Kodama

2 runs. Maui: Naiya Guzman 2b.

Game 3: Kapolei 10, Waianae 0, 5 inn.

W—Kandi Malama-Ahlo.

Leading hitters—Kap: Kendalyn

Cordeiro-Felise 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Kayara Tuiloma HR, 2 runs; Kandi Malama-Ahlo 2-3, 2b; Jashia Hernando

2 runs; River Hawn 2-2, HR, 5 RBIs;

Kaylisa Nakoa 2-3, 2 2bs.

Game 4: Campbell 8, Maryknoll 6

Today

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Quarterfinals

Game 6: Kapolei vs. No. 3 Baldwin,

11:30 a.m.

Game 7: Campbell vs. No. 4 Kealakehe,

2 p.m.

Game 8: Leilehua vs. No. 2 Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

Game 9: Kalani vs. No. 1 Mililani, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 13: Game 6 winner vs. Game 8

winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9

winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Championship

Game 18: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14

winner, 7 p.m.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championship

Tuesday

First Round

At McKinley

Game 1: Kohala 10, Kalaheo 4

W—Kalia Marquez.

Leading hitters—Koh: Sydney Marquez

2 runs; Kalia Marquez 2 runs; Mahea Pang 2-4, 3b, 2 RBIs; Savannah Kupukaa HR,

2 runs, 2 RBIs. Kalh: Makayla DiFolco 2-3.

Game 2: Waimea 21, Kailua 1, 5 inn.

W—Taelor Camelo.

Leading hitters—Waim: Leici-Mae

Camara 2 runs; Nakeisha Olivas 2-4,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Laulea Durant 2b, 3 RBIs; Tavina Harris 3 runs; Kaelyn Banquel HR,

2 runs, 5 RBIs; Nia Pablo 2 RBIs. Kail: Journey Sumida 2-3.

Game 3: Molokai 16, Konawaena 6,

6 inn.

Game 4: Radford 15, Lanai 1, 5 inn.

W–Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro

Leading hitters–Rad: Kyralee-Marie

Cordeiro 2-3, 3 runs, 2B; Olena Umetsu 2-3, 2 runs, 2B; Niueni Elisara 1-2, 3 RBI’s, 2B

Today

At McKinley

Quarterfinals

Game 6: Molokai vs. No. 4 Aiea, noon

Game 7: Waimea winner vs. No. 3

Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2:15 p.m.

Game 8: Radford vs. No. 2 Pac-Five,

4:30 p.m.

Game 9: Kohala vs. No. 1Kapaa, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8

winner, 11:30 a.m.

Game 13: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9

winner, 2 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 18: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13

winner, 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I State

Championship

Tuesday

First Round

At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 1: Baldwin 5, Moanalua 4

WP–Kip Watanabe, LP–Dakota Pagente, S–Isaac Imamura

Leading hitters–Bald: Kaden Anderson 2-3, 2B, 1 run; Kade Fujioka 2B, SH;

Isaac Imamura 2-3. Moan: John Ganske 1-2, 3B; Dawsen Sugawa 2-4, 1

RBI; Kaiden Sonoda-Fukumoto 2-4, 1 run.

Game 2: Waiakea 1, Iolani 0

WP–Loren Iwata, LP–Kaleb Tenn

Game 3: Pearl City 3, Aiea 2, 11 inn.

WP–Noah Kia, LP–Dylan Wong

Leading hitters–PC: Ethan Higashionna 2-5, 2B; Devin Fujino 2-6, 2B, 1 RBI, 1 run; Jayson Au Hoy 1-4, 2B. Aiea: Ryen Abe 3-5, HR, 1 RBI, 2 runs; Cody

Kamihara 2-5; Dennison Zakahi 2-5.

Game 4: Saint Louis 10, Roosevelt 0,

5 inn.

WP–Shannon Fee, LP–Nathaniel Kurano

Leading hitters–StL: Kahanu Martinez 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI’s; Kolby Gushiken 2-3, 1 run; Tanner Chun 1-3, 1 run, 2B; Hoomana Heffernan 21-1, 2 runs, 2B.

Today

Quarterfinals

At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 7: Baldwin vs. No. 4 Hilo, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Waiakea vs. No. 2 Maui High,

1 p.m.

Game 9: Saint Louis vs. No. 3 Kailua,

4 p.m.

Game 10: Pearl City vs.

No. 1 Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 8

winner, 4 p.m.

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 10

winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

At Les Murakami Stadium

Championship

Game 18: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14

winner, 7 p.m.

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II State

Championship

Today

First Round

At Pearl City

Game 1: Konawaena vs. No. 1 Waianae,

10 a.m.

Game 2: Damien vs. No. 4 Molokai, 2 p.m.

At Radford

Game 3: Kahuku vs. No. 2 Kauai, noon

Game 4: Radford vs. No. 3 Kamehameha-

Hawaii, 3 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 7: Radford/Kamehameha-Hawaii

winner vs. Kahuku/Kauai winner, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Damien/Molokai winner vs.

Konawaena/Waianae winner, 1 p.m.

Friday

At Les Murakami Stadium

Championship

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8

winner, 4 p.m.