Column: Invest more to benefit from isle movie and TV productions

On May 6, “NCIS: Hawai‘i” aired for the last time with its final episode. It marked an abrupt end to a nearly unbroken run spanning roughly 20 years of TV shows filmed and set in the islands, including “Lost,” “Hawaii 5-0” and “Magnum. P.I.”

Coincidentally, an economic impact report of the second season of “NCIS: Hawai‘i” was recently released by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and global research firm Oxford Economics in cooperation with CBS Studios. The report provides insights into the substantial contributions this production made to our economy in a single season. The production spent $79.4 million in 2022/2023, supporting 1,100 direct, indirect and induced full-time and part-time local jobs along with $104.7 million in statewide economic activity.

That’s especially impressive when considering that filming only occurs for part of the year. Extrapolating these impacts over the past 20 years, the results are immense. Unfortunately, it also serves as a grave illustration of the job and economic losses that result when Hawaii productions are canceled.

CBS executives cited costs as one of the contributing factors that led to their decision not to renew the series.

That’s heart-breaking to hear. While other factors are out of our control, Hawaii can offset production costs through state film tax credits. This is important given fierce competition with 37 other states offering generous tax incentives of their own. Given international locations also offer incent- ives or lower production costs, it’s clear we must do more to support Hawaii’s production industry by expanding these tax credits.

Productions shot here are undeniably beneficial to the local economy based on the numbers from “NCIS: Hawai‘i.” Dig deeper and we’ll find the potential impact of this industry is even more significant than just these numbers would suggest. Productions featuring Hawaii are powerful opportunities to showcase the beauty and culture of the islands for the world. While our state spends tens of millions on tourism marketing each year, we should also expand incentives for local productions as part of that initiative.

In addition, the industry is now closely associated with the technology sector, given the exponential growth of digital content and streaming. As a result, the industry is uniquely positioned to link our primary economic engine, tourism, with Hawaii’s long held goal to diversify the economy. Production incentives support this economic diversification by expanding career opportunities for locals in emerging fields in technology as well as the creative industries.

Furthermore, incentives provide multiple benefits by marketing Hawaii as a premier destination for businesses and visitors while also generating jobs and economic opportunities across numerous industry sectors. Importantly, careers within this industry are also high-paying with near limitless potential for growth. In fact, many powerful producers start their careers as a member of a film crew.

Supporting local productions is also a political no-brainer. Just last month, the MPA commissioned a public survey of Hawaii voters to gauge opinions regarding the industry. The results were astounding: 94% of voters felt that productions filmed here were good for Hawaii; 85% of voters also supported tax incentives for production companies to retain local jobs and support economic activity. Very few issues ever receive this level of public support.

State leaders have a tremendous opportunity next session to invest in expanding the state film tax credits for local productions to avoid further job and economic losses as seen with “NCIS: Hawai‘i.” In doing so, they can support tourism and diversify and expand the economy, while also winning votes. Now that’s a Hollywood ending all of Hawai‘i would love to see.

Irish Barber is the business representative of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 665.