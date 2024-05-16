Letter: Israel using questionable justification for Gaza war

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Gaza has become the largest concentration camp in the world.

And the aggressors are playing deaf, dumb and blind while committing ethnic cleansing crimes against tens of thousands of men, women and children. They justify their actions by claiming they have every right to kill because they are God’s chosen. Chosen what? The Star of David is far removed from these animals.

For “ye shall know them by their fruits” (Matthew 7:16). And now the entire world knows them.

Benjamin Shafer

Hauula

