Congratulations to Vice Adm. John Wade on his recent nomination to command the Navy’s 3rd Fleet. In his consequential role leading the Joint Task Force-Red Hill, we saw an exceptional naval officer.

Wade was a problem solver who did all the right things. He relentlessly worked with engineers, fuel storage experts and, most importantly, our community and military leaders to safely and expeditiously drain more than 100 million gallons of fuel from Red Hill.

We hope that the Navy will continue to do all the right things, including paying for all fuel contamination monitoring and replacement well costs currently absorbed by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS).

The BWS — and subsequently all Oahu water ratepayers — should not have to pay for any of these water contamination expenses. The Navy needs to nobly step up and responsibly pay for all these expenses.

Water truly matters!

Ed Uchida

Hawaii Kai

