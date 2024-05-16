Off the news: Former Red Hill task force chief promoted

The precision, care and skill with which Vice Adm. John Wade oversaw defueling of the military’s troubled Red Hill fuel storage facility speaks well of his ability to take on big missions.

So it’s good to see that he’s now been tapped to serve as commander of the U.S. 3rd Fleet in San Diego, Calif. The fleet’s areas of responsibility include those in the eastern and northern Pacific Ocean that are critical to the economic health of the U.S. and friendly nations in the Pacific Rim.