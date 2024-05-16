Off the news: Heavy rains cause damage, more to come

Rain over Windward Oahu flooded streams, caused mudslides, closed roads and damaged property this week. Be prepared for more, as a Kona-low storm passes over Oahu.

The National Weather Service warns that flash flooding remains possible through Friday, with risks from overflowing streams and drainages that include hazardous road conditions, property damage and shifting earth. To those who live in flood-prone areas: It need not be raining there for flooding to occur, as waters may flow from higher ground.