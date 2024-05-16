Editorial: Mull deterrent to East Oahu crime

Mobile camera trailers at scenic East Oahu shorelines: enhanced security, or obtrusive surveillance? The answer lies in the beholder’s eyes — whether having these masted camera platforms at four coastal locales will be a thing of beauty, or simply an eyesore.

The intent of deterring thefts from visitors’ cars is valid, but it’s lamentable if this is the best solution the city can find to combat the problem. There’s something jarring, even defeatist, about resorting to clunky and ugly mobile video platforms — replete with flashing blue lights and maybe audio speakers — at parking lots near such beautiful natural sites as the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline trails, and the Makapuu Point Lighthouse, Halona Blowhole and Lanai lookouts.

City Council Resolution 64 would allot $64,000 for a pilot project, which would station at least four mobile camera security trailers at those sites, where HPD is “having a huge problem with car break-ins,” HPD Maj. Brian Lynch told the Council’s Public Safety Committee in a Thursday hearing.

Tourists, in particular, are targets — and, according to the resolution, “are known to leave cameras, sunglasses, wallets, purses and other valuables in their vehicles while visiting the scenic points, making the vehicles susceptible to unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle violations (i.e. break-ins), thefts, and subsequent financial fraud and other related crimes.”

The mobile surveillance cameras stationed at the shoreline sites would be similar to ones increasingly seen in store parking lots, such as at Home Depot and Longs Moiliili: a white trailer with a tall mast and blue light. “These cameras are deterrents, in the sense that when the bad guys know when someone is watching, they change their behaviors or they go somewhere else,” Lynch said.

Aesthetically, though, it’s one thing to have such mechanical devices sitting in an urban parking lot; quite another to plop one amid pristine, rugged vistas and wide open spaces.

It would cost the city about $3,000 monthly to lease each security trailer, which includes a company staffer monitoring the live surveillance camera; video footage from the cameras could be used to identify crime suspects, police say.

To be sure, summer means prime time for tourists — and the seasonal peak for auto burglaries. So there is urgency for crime deterrence and solutions.

Clearly, more education of visitors to raise awareness of crime prevention must be an ongoing campaign. Resolution 64 itself notes that a previous monthlong pilot project at the East Oahu scenic points, which deployed signboards stating “Do not leave valuables in car,” decreased thefts at those sites by 80%. Pretty successful — but unfortunately, the pilot was discontinued due to vandalism of the signboards and salt exposure of related equipment, rendering it inoperable. Given the evident success, though, maybe more effort should be put into troubleshooting and overcoming obstacles of this project. Further, it would seem that vandalism and salt exposure issues could mire the proposed mobile camera trailers, too.

As for other options: HPD’s staff shortage would preclude officers regularly stationed at sites, but roaming police-car patrols could be effective deterrents. Also, there’s inspiration in Waikiki’s Aloha Ambassadors program, which employs low-risk and former inmates to help keep that tourism district safe, clean and welcoming. East Oahu neighborhood board and watch volunteers, too, could be part of the human solution as ambassadors and presence against parking-lot thefts.

An updated version of Resolution 64 will undergo review on May 23. So far, there has been scant public testimony — essentially one in favor, citing public safety and crime deterrence benefits; and one opposed, citing government-monitor overreach and privacy concerns.

There is something disconcerting about resorting so casually — too casually — to overt surveillance, especially if other options exist. Even in today’s digital world, government-sponsored surveillance of its citizens should give pause and raise discussions of justification.