Honolulu planning panel considers next step on landfill alternative
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2014
Four possible alternate sites were under consideration for the relocation of the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill. Those sites, all on federally owned land in West Oahu and the Windward side, included Lualualei in Waianae, Iroquois Point and Waipio Peninsula near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and a property near Bellows Air Force Station in Waimanalo. However in April, the Navy announced it will not allow the city to locate a new landfill on Waipio Peninsula near Pearl Harbor.