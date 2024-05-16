New law for tenant screening is in effect

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A Hawaii consumer protection agency wants to remind rental housing landlords and prospective tenants that a new law limiting tenant screening fees took effect May 1.

The law prohibits landlords from charging an applicant for a residential dwelling a screening fee that is higher than the actual cost of obtaining information about the applicant.

“The law aims to ensure fairness in the tenant screening process and shield applicants from unreasonable fees,” the state Office of Consumer Protection said in an announcement Monday.

Hawaii’s Legislature crafted the new law last year by passing Senate Bill 930. The bill became Act 200 in July 2023 with a May 1 effective date.

A tenant screening fee can cover credit reports, personal reference checks and criminal background checks among other things.

Under the law, landlords or their agents must provide a receipt that breaks down screening costs, if requested. Landlords also must refund an applicant any fees not used for authorized costs within 30 days of a landlord’s screening request.

OCP encourages landlords to familiarize themselves with the new law, and lists details about it on its website, a link to which is at 808ne.ws/screen.

The agency also operates the Hawaii Residential Landlord-­Tenant Information Center, a free service that offers information to the public about various laws affecting landlords and tenants. The information center is open from 8 a.m. to noon and can be reached by calling 808-586-2634 for help on Oahu or Kauai, 808-243-4648 for Maui County or 808-933-0910 for Hawaii island.