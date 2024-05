Scoreboard – May 16, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I State Championship:

Semifinals at Les Murakami Stadium, Saint Louis vs. Maui, 4 p.m.; Baldwin vs.

Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II State Championship:

Semifinals at Les Murakami Stadium,

Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kauai, 10 a.m.;

Damien vs. Waianae, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I

Championship: Semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, Baldwin vs. Kamehameha, 4:30 p.m.; Campbell vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II

Championship: (Quarterfinal, Game 9): Kapaa vs. Kohala, play set to resume at

9 a.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball

Stadium weather permitting. Semifinals at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, Waimea vs. Pac-Five, 10:30 a.m.; Aiea vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I State Championship:

Championship, Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7 p.m. at Les Murakami

Stadium.

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II State Championship:

Championship, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4 p.m. Games at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I

Championship: Championship, Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 7 p.m. at

Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II

Championship: Championship, Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 4:30 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I State

Championship

Tuesday

First Round

At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 1: Baldwin 5, Moanalua 4

Game 2: Waiakea 1, Iolani 0

Game 3: Pearl City 3, Aiea 2, 11 inn.

Game 4: Saint Louis 10, Roosevelt 0,

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 7: Baldwin 5, No. 4 Hilo 4

WP–Kade Fujioka, LP–Jaydon Geraci,

S–Isaac Imamura

Leading hitters–Bald: La’akea Ko 2-3,

1 run. Hilo: Legend Lancaster

1-3, 1 RBI, 2B; Kamren Agpalza 1-3,

1 run, 1 RBI, 2B.

Game 8: No. 2 Maui 6, Waiakea 4

WP–Logan Kuoloia, LP–Kaleb Wada

Leading hitters–Maui: Nariyuki Dumlao 2-3; EJ Ramones 1-3, 1 run, 2

RBI’s, 3B; Ekolu Arai 1-3, 1 run, 2B.

Waik: Kaleb Wada 1-4, 1 RBI, 2B.

Game 9: Saint Louis 6,. No. 3 Kailua 4

WP–Aycen Fernandez, LP–Kaimana Burgo

Leading hitters–StL: Sean Yamaguchi 2-3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Tanner Chun 1-2, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 2B. Kail: Kaimana Burgo 2-2,

1 run, 1 RBI; Kalama Carreira 2-3, 2 RBI’s.

Game 10: No. 1 Kamehameha 4,

Pearl City 0

Today

Semifinals

At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 13: Saint Louis vs. No. 2 Maui,

4 p.m.

Game 14: Baldwin vs.

No. 1 Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

Friday

At Les Murakami Stadium

Championship

Game 18: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14

winner, 7 p.m.

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II State

Championship

Wednesday

First Round

At Pearl City

Game 1: No. 1 Waianae 4,

Konawaena 0

WP–Chaseten Rice, LP–Kahiau Rivera

Leading hitters–Waia: Kyson Rosa 2-2; Meycid Moses 102, 2 RBI’s. Kona: AJ Blanco 2-3; Maika Akamu 1-3, 2B; Kolt Baptista 1-3, 2B.

Game 2: Damien 18, No. 4 Molokai 0, 5 inn.

WP–Francis O’Connor,

LP–David Lima-English

Leading hitters– Dam: Francis

O’Connor 2-3, 3 runs, 1B, 1 RBI; Nainoa Begonia 3-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI’s, 2B; Tryten

Vicari 2-4, 1 run, 2 RBI’s, 3B; Kona Begonia 3-5, 2 runs, 5 RBI’s; Rydge Kohagura 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Devin Dombrigues 2-3, 3 runs.

At Radford

Game 3: No. 2 Kauai 12, Kahuku 1,

5 inn.

WP–Joshua Rego, LP–Mason Vargas

Leading hitters–Kau: Aukai Arruda 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI’s, 2B; Dane Yamauchi 2-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, 2B; Racen Pegeder 2-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 2B; Joshua Rego 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI’s, 2B; Noah Ibaan 1-1, 2 runs, 1 RBI, 2B. Kah: Malakai Vendiola 2-2.

Game 4: No. 3 Kamehameha-Hawaii 7, Radford 1

Leading hitters–KSH: Noah Palea 2-4,

1 RBI; Shiloh Santos 1-3, 1 run, 2 RBI’s, HR; Elijah Okano 1-2, 1 RBI, 2B; Keagan Pacheco 1-2, 1 run, 1 RBI, 2B.

Today

Semifinals

At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 7: No. 3 Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. No. 2 Kauai, 10 a.m.

Game 8: Damien vs. No. 1 Waianae,

1 p.m.

Friday

At Les Murakami Stadium

Championship

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8

winner, 4 p.m.

MLB CALENDAR

June 8-9 — New York Mets vs. Philadelphia

in London.

June 20 — St. Louis vs. San Francisco in

Birmingham, Ala.

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I Championship

Tuesday

First Round

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 1: Leilehua 14, Waiakea 1, 5 inn.

Game 2: Kalani 19, Maui High 3, 5 inn.

Game 3: Kapolei 10, Waianae 0, 5 inn.

Game 4: Campbell 8, Maryknoll 6

Wednesday

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Quarterfinals

Game 6: No. 3 Baldwin 12, Kapolei 11

W—Lennel Olaivar-Sugse.

Leading hitters—Bald: Lahela Painter 3-4, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Camryn

Nakamura 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs;

Briana Maio-Silva 2-4, 2b; Leila Kahalewai 2-4, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Bailey

Nagasaki 2b. Kap: Kendalyn

Cordeiro-Felise 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Hayden Imai 2 runs; Kandi Malama-Ahlo 3-4, 2 RBIs; Kama Seminavage 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; River Hawn 2-4, 2b; Dezeyer Faagai 2-4; Sienna Kauhi HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaylisa Nakoa HR.

Game 7: Campbell 16,

No. 4 Kealakehe 1, 5 inn.

W—Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano.

Leading hitters—Camp: Nanea

Pantastico 3-4; Quinn Waiki 2-3, 2 HRs,

2 runs, 4 RBIs; Sophia Alo 2-4, 2b; Joy Freitas 2 runs; Breena Malama 2-3; Dalexy Sanchez 3 runs; Nalu Morris 2-3; Skylynne Gonzalez HR, 4 RBIs; Jaeda Abcede 2b,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kayla Whaley 2b. Keal:

Rihanna Joaquin 2b.

Game 8: No. 2 Kamehameha 13,

Leilehua 3, 5 inn.

W—Peahi Grilho-Armitage.

Leading hitters—KS: Mariah Antoque 4-4, 2 2bs, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Mikaela Scarborough 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Marley Espiau 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Haylie-Sean Reiny 2-3, 2 runs. Lei: Shazlynn Ancheta 2 RBIs.

Game 9: Kalani vs. No. 1 Mililani, game ended after deadline.

Today

Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 13: No. 3 Baldwin vs.

No. 2 Kamehameha, 4:30 p.m.

Game 14: Campbell vs. Game 9

winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Championship

Game 18: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14

winner, 7 p.m.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championship

Tuesday

First Round

At McKinley

Game 1: Kohala 10, Kalaheo 4

Game 2: Waimea 21, Kailua 1, 5 inn.

Game 3: Molokai 16, Konawaena 6,

6 inn.

Game 4: Radford 15, Lanai 1, 5 inn.

Wednesday

At McKinley

Quarterfinals

Game 6: No. 4 Aiea 21, Molokai 2

W–Taja Souza

Leading hitters–Aiea: Kiersten Chong 3-4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Cayleigh Naito 1-3,

1 run, 2 RBI’s, 3B; Sophia Kaneshiro 1-2, 4 runs, 6 RBI’s, HR.

Game 7: Waimea 15,

No. 3 Kamehameha-Hawaii 3

W–Taelor Camelo

Leading hitters–Waim: Kaelyn Banquel 3-5, 2 runs, 3 RBI’s, 3B, 2 HR; Nakeisha Olivas 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI’s; Tavina Harris 2-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI’s, 2 HR; Shelcee Nakaya 2-3, 2 runs, 2B. KSH: Kealoha Ili 1-3, 1 run, 2B.

Game 8: No. 2 Pac-Five 7, Radford 1

W–Miya Yoshioka

Leading hitters–Pac5: Mauliola

Zuttermeister 1-2, 1 run, 3 RBI’s; Dahlia Gangano 1-2, 1 run, 2B.

Game 9: No. 1 Kapaa 13, Kohala 2,

3 inn. susp. Play set to resume at

9 a.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium weather permitting.

Today

Semifinals

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 12: Waimea vs. No. 2 Pac-Five, 10:30 a.m.

Game 13: No. 4 Aiea vs. No. 1 Kapaa,

1 p.m.

Friday

Championship

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 18: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13

winner, 4:30 p.m.