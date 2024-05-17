Letter: Biden’s policies are full of smoke and mirrors

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

President Joe Biden is touting this (miserable can’t buy eggs and bread) economy and his “ironclad” (betrayal when they need us most) commitment to Israel. Folks, here’s how to tell when he’s lying: If he’s talking, he’s lying.

Impressed with Mr. Biden’s ostensible reason for halting congressionally approved weapon shipments to Israel (he doesn’t want U.S. bombs killing innocent civilians in Rafah)?

Sorry, it’s smoke and mirrors. Biden is hiding his real reason for cutting Israel loose. He knows a very serious reckoning with Iran is on the horizon and he wants his administration as far removed from that as possible.

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

