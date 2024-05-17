Letter: GOP needs wise, ethical candidates — not Trump

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I ask the Republicans in Hawaii: what do you expect Americans will gain by reelecting Donald Trump? What do you think he can or will do that will make any sense?

Instead of constantly criticizing and blocking Democrats who are truly trying to run our country, the GOP needs to find intelligent, ethical and moral candidates to put forth and support. Definitely not Trump.

Gwen Heliker

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter