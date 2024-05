Rain pounded Oahu’s windward side on May 13, creating flooding and road closures. Police blocked Kamehameha Highway just before Waikane because of flood waters breaching the area.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

That was some serious rain! Multiple roads flooded and there were numerous landslides.

I just wanted to take a moment to say “mahalo” to all the workers who did the literal dirty work to get the roads open quickly and efficiently. Without all your hard work, we all would be stuck. Thanks much.

Alika Campbell

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter