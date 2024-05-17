Letter: Mauna ‘Ala kahu should be high alii’s descendant

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources, governor and state officials should reconsider and rescind the hiring of the new kahu, Doni Chong, for Mauna ‘Ala on Oahu. As a kumu for nearly 50 years in Hawaiian history, language and culture, I’ve always taught my haumana about the sanctity and uniqueness of the resting place of our alii. We mahalo the state for taking care of its grounds and hiring the kahu. However, the role of kahu, or overseer, is very special and the hiring should not be left to those who do seem to understand Hawaiian history and culture. The kahu for Mauna ‘Ala has always been a descendant of Ho‘olulu, the trusted high alii who hid Kamehameha the Great’s iwi, or bones. Until this day, no one knows where those bones are hidden. We must do what is pono (righteous) for kupuna (ancestors) of this land.

Zeoma Akau

Waimanalo

