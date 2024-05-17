Letter: Mayor goes too far with hands-off governing

A quote often attributed to Thomas Jefferson reads, “that government is best which governs least.” That is not to say that good government doesn’t govern at all. It appears that Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi misunderstood this principle entirely. His abominable performance at the Nanakuli town hall is strong evidence that he is not the right man for the job he occupies. It is difficult to come up with one positive thing this mayor has done for our island.

All we ever hear from this office holder is “it’s your responsibility, not mine.” I guess that’s what Blangiardi really means by his campaign slogan: “It’s about you.” Except that you aren’t cashing the paycheck — he is.

Let’s vote this mayor out of office in November. Then, it might actually be about us.

Sidney Goldstein

Chinatown

