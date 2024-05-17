Letter: System needed to keep plastic trash from ocean

Recently, I read of a nonprofit from the Netherlands called Ocean Cleanup. It has developed and demonstrated functionality of “Jenny 002,” a system that uses netting from a ship to remove the Great Pacific Garbage Patch region by region, and the “Interceptor” to clean plastics from rivers.

When I last asked, I was told that on Oahu there are is no netting or screen to sieve out floating plastics and other detritus as water enters the Pacific Ocean from island streams.

We need to develop a system like Ocean Cleanup’s to clean Oahu of plastic trash, and also to screen out what does flow from this land mass into the ocean. I feel we must be responsible in this area and set a good example of respecting our land and waters.

Lorine Atwood

Aiea

