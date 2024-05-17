Off the news: Keep tabs on Maui wildfire survivors

The first results are out on a survey to learn how survivors who lived or worked in Lahaina or Kula, where wildfires destroyed homes and businesses, are faring over time. They document that 46% of survivors experienced health setbacks, including rising blood pressure and declining respiratory health. More than half of the 679 respondents also reported experiencing depression.

The results are the first in a planned, long-term Maui Wildfire Exposure Study that can be used to identify unmet needs, immediately and over several years. University of Hawaii-Manoa researchers recommend expanding health care access for survivors experiencing “urgent health needs.”