Off the news: Keep tabs on Maui wildfire survivors

Friday, May 17, 2024
73°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
8:21 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
The first results are out on a survey to learn how survivors who lived or worked in Lahaina or Kula, where wildfires destroyed homes and businesses, are faring over time. They document that 46% of survivors experienced health setbacks, including rising blood pressure and declining respiratory health. More than half of the 679 respondents also reported experiencing depression.
The results are the first in a planned, long-term Maui Wildfire Exposure Study that can be used to identify unmet needs, immediately and over several years. University of Hawaii-Manoa researchers recommend expanding health care access for survivors experiencing “urgent health needs.”