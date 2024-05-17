Off the news: Water safety awareness will save lives

In an island state like Hawaii, it makes perfect sense to raise awareness about the dangers of drowning and the imperative for water safety. Under two new state laws, every May 15 will now be Water Safety Day here, while the sale of special license plates honoring legendary waterman Duke Kaha­na­moku will raise money for water safety programs.

Accidents and unforeseen conditions will always present risks, unfortunately — but any actions to help prevent tragedies or save lives deserve support.