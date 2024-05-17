Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Benefactor Marc Benioff lauds Straub expansion as ‘new beginning’

Nina Wu

Today Updated 11:37 p.m.

BusinessEditors' PicksHealth

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahu Kordell Kekoa, left; Dr. Elna Masuda, Straub Benioff vascular surgeon; Dr. Todd Miller, Straub Benioff chief of staff; Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce; Ray Vara, Hawaii Pacific Health president and CEO; Lynne Benioff; and Dr. John Mickey, Straub Benioff internal medicine physician, attended Thursday’s ceremony.
Kahu Kordell Kekoa, left; Dr. Elna Masuda, Straub Benioff vascular surgeon; Dr. Todd Miller, Straub Benioff chief of staff; Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce; Ray Vara, Hawaii Pacific Health president and CEO; Lynne Benioff; and Dr. John Mickey, Straub Benioff internal medicine physician, attended Thursday’s ceremony.

