Foundation gives $25K in scholarships to Big Isle seniors

The Hawaii Rise Foundation and its community partners are offering $25,000 in scholarships to high school graduating seniors residing on the Big Island.

The scholarships will support students’ future endeavors, some giving preference to those pursuing specific majors such as nursing, political science and Hawaiian studies, according to a news release.

Applications are being accepted online through June 15 at linktr.ee/hawaiirisefoundation. Students will be asked to answer essay questions and, in some cases, share personal experiences of growing through adversity. Some applications ask for reflections on community issues and ways in which the student might consider giving back to their community.

Those selected will be notified in July and recognized in a formal scholarship ceremony at the Hilo Yacht Club.