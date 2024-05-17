Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, May 17, 2024 73° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Oahu bears brunt of ‘Kona low’ weather system

Kacie Yamamoto

By Kacie Yamamoto

Today Updated 11:43 p.m.

Editors' PicksWeather

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Morning traffic Thursday was reflected on a wet King Street.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Morning traffic Thursday was reflected on a wet King Street.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A woman Thursday struggled to fix her blown-out umbrella at King and Richard streets.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

A woman Thursday struggled to fix her blown-out umbrella at King and Richard streets.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Crews worked Thursday on the Honolulu-­bound lanes of Pali Highway near Castle Junction in Kailua. The remaining Kona-low system is projected to bring heavy rain and flooding through today.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Crews worked Thursday on the Honolulu-­bound lanes of Pali Highway near Castle Junction in Kailua. The remaining Kona-low system is projected to bring heavy rain and flooding through today.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Morning traffic Thursday was reflected on a wet King Street.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A woman Thursday struggled to fix her blown-out umbrella at King and Richard streets.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Crews worked Thursday on the Honolulu-­bound lanes of Pali Highway near Castle Junction in Kailua. The remaining Kona-low system is projected to bring heavy rain and flooding through today.