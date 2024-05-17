On the Move: Garrett Hambaro and Willie Ammons

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Kupu, Hawaii’s leading conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has announced the addition of the following members to its team:

>> Garrett Hambaro has been named grants specialist. He previously worked in construction and property management as a manager. Hambaro holds a degree in communications from California State University at Monterey Bay and a master’s degree in environmental programs management from Middlebury Institute of International Studies.

>> Willie Ammons joins Kupu as senior staff accountant. He most recently worked as a senior accountant for Helpline Youth Counseling Inc. He has six years of experience as an accountant in the nonprofit industry.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.