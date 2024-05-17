Police looking for man who allegedly shot at girlfriend

The Honolulu Police Department opened a first-degree attempted murder case after a 45-year-old man allegedly rammed his girlfriend’s car and shot at her in the Makapuu area at about 6 a.m. Thursday.

A 33-year-old woman told Honolulu police that her boyfriend, Paul Halland Hodges Jr., followed her, rammed the white Jeep she was driving and fired multiple shots at her car.

Police are looking for Hodges, who is 5-foot-5, weighs 227 pounds and was last seen driving a blue sedan that was rendered “inoperable” in Waimanalo. The woman drove her Jeep to the Kailua police station to report the shooting.

She was “transported in serious condition to a hospital,” according to police.

“The suspect was last seen on Kalanianaole Highway and Manana Street. He is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach,” read an 8:20 a.m. message from police. “Anyone with info is asked to call police.”

The first post from police did not say where in Windward Oahu or at what time the shooting occurred.

A picture of Hodges and a description of his vehicle were released by police on social media at 1:05 p.m. Thursday, seven hours after the shooting.

The woman secured a six-month temporary restraining order against Hodges, who has more than 40 prior citations and arrests, on March 6, according to state court records.

The woman wrote in her petition that she and Hodges were dating for four months and living together when he allegedly started to grab, hit, slap and choke her in February.

“He would isolate me in my room when angered or felt I wasn’t talking to him he would get in my face. If I said something he didn’t want to hear he would slap me or throw something towards me,” she wrote March 6. “When I would tell him to stop and he felt I was being loud he would choke me and hold my mouth closed. I have to ask to use a car we own together.”

The woman alleged that Hodges, who was convicted of robbery in 2005, would slap her across her chest whenever he thought she was lying.