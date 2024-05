Scoreboard – May 17, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I

Championship: Semifinals– Game 13: Saint Louis vs. Maui, 4 p.m.; Game 14: Baldwin vs. Kamehameha to follow. Games at Les Murakami Stadium.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II

Championship: Resumption of semifinal Game 7: Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kauai, 10 a.m. Game 8: Damien vs. Waianae to follow. Games at at UH Les Murakami

Stadium.

SOFTBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I State Championship:

Semifinals–Game 13: Kamehameha vs. Baldwin at Moanalua High School to follow Pac-Five vs. Waimea. Game 14: Mililani vs. Campbell at Pearl City High School to

follow Kapaa vs. Aiea.

Final–Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14, 7 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine

Softbal Stadium.

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II State Championship:

Semifinals–Game 12: Pac-Five vs. Waimea, 10 a.m. at Moanalua High School. Game 13: Kapaa vs. Aiea, 10 a.m. at Pearl City High School.

Final–Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 4:30 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine

Softbal Stadium.

SATURDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

BASEBALL

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I State

Championship

Tuesday

First Round

At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 1: Baldwin 5, Moanalua 4

Game 2: Waiakea 1, Iolani 0

Game 3: Pearl City 3, Aiea 2, 11 inn.

Game 4: Saint Louis 10, Roosevelt 0,

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 7: Baldwin 5, No. 4 Hilo 4

Game 8: No. 2 Maui 6, Waiakea 4

Game 9: Saint Louis 6,. No. 3 Kailua 4

Game 10: No. 1 Kamehameha 4,

Pearl City 0

Today

Semifinals

At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 13: Saint Louis vs. No. 2 Maui,

4 p.m.

Game 14: Baldwin vs.

No. 1 Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

Championship

*At Les Murakami Stadium

Date/Time TBA

Game 18: Game 13 winner vs.

Game 14 winner

Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division II State

Championship

Wednesday

First Round

Game 1: No. 1 Waianae 4, Konawaena 0

Game 2: Damien 18, No. 4 Molokai 0, 5 inn.

Game 3: No. 2 Kauai 12, Kahuku 1,

5 inn.

Game 4: No. 3 Kamehameha-Hawaii 7, Radford 1

Today

Semifinals

At Les Murakami Stadium

Game 7: No. 3 Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. No. 2 Kauai, game resumes at 10 a.m. (game was suspended in the bottom of the third inning on Thursday, with KS-Hawaii leading, 6-0.)

Game 8: Damien vs. No. 1 Waianae,

to follow Game 7.

Championship

At Les Murakami Stadium

Date/Time TBA

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8

winner

SOFTBALL

DataHouse/HHSAA Division I Championship

Tuesday

First Round

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 1: Leilehua 14, Waiakea 1, 5 inn.

Game 2: Kalani 19, Maui High 3, 5 inn.

Game 3: Kapolei 10, Waianae 0, 5 inn.

Game 4: Campbell 8, Maryknoll 6

Wednesday

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Quarterfinals

Game 6: No. 3 Baldwin 12, Kapolei 11

Game 7: Campbell 16,

No. 4 Kealakehe 1, 5 inn.

Game 8: No. 2 Kamehameha 13,

Leilehua 3, 5 inn.

Thursday

*Quarterfinal resumed from

Wednesday

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 9: No. 1 Mililani 15, Kalani 1,

4 1/2 inn.

W–Hinano Bautista

Leading hitters–Mil: Taryn Hirano 2-3, 3 runs, 1 RBI, 2B; Kamryn Aoki 3-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI’s, 2B, 3B; Kodie Ancheta 2-2, 2 RBI’s, 2B; Kolbi Kochi 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI’s; Jerel Oriana Mailo 3-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI’s; Makayla Pagampao 2-3; Jerel Oriana Mailo 3-4 2 runs, 4 RBI, HR. Kala: Namoi 3-3, 2B; Haley Ching 1-1, 2B.

Today

Semifinals

At Moanalua High School

Game 13: Kamehameha vs. Baldwin,

to follow Pac-Five vs. Waimea

At Pearl City High School

Game 14: Campbell vs. Mililani, to follow Kapaa vs. Aiea

Championship

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 18: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14

winner, 7 p.m.

DataHouse/HHSAA Division II Championship

Tuesday

First Round

At McKinley

Game 1: Kohala 10, Kalaheo 4

Game 2: Waimea 21, Kailua 1, 5 inn.

Game 3: Molokai 16, Konawaena 6,

6 inn.

Game 4: Radford 15, Lanai 1, 5 inn.

Wednesday

At McKinley

Quarterfinals

Game 6: No. 4 Aiea 21, Molokai 2

Game 7: Waimea 15,

No. 3 Kamehameha-Hawaii 3

Game 8: No. 2 Pac-Five 7, Radford 1

Thursday

*Quarterfinal resumed from

Wednesday

Game 9: No. 1 Kapaa 23, Kohala 4

Today

Semifinals

At Moanalua High School

Game 12: Pac-Five vs. Waimea, 10 a.m.

At Pearl City High School

Game 13: Kapaa vs. Aiea, 10 a.m.

Championship

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Game 18: Game 12 winner vs. Game 3

winner, 4:30 p.m.