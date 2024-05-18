Letter: Hawaiian Airlines not playing fair with fares

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaiian Airlines promotes a policy of flexibility with the slogan “No change fees. Book now, change if you need to.” However, my recent experience reveals a discrepancy between this advertised promise and the actual procedures in place.

The airline operates with two distinct fare structures for its flights: one for bookings made online through its official website, and another for reservations made via the call center.

Contrary to the stated policy, if a passenger initially books a flight online and subsequently requires a modification, they are directed to the call center for assistance. Patrons are subsequently subject to disparate pricing that exceeds online-exclusive rates.

It is imperative for consumers to exercise caution and discernment when interpreting Hawaiian Airlines’ marketing claims regarding booking flexibility.

Despite the allure of the advertised policy, my experience underscores the importance of recognizing the potential financial implications associated with flight modifications.

Joseph Benton

Hickam

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter