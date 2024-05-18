Letter: Sewage problems await overpopulated Kakaako

Saturday, May 18, 2024
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM.
Diamond Head peeks through condos in the Kakaako area.
I stepped out on my lanai to enjoy the cool spring air. In my view in Kakaako, I noted high-rises over 250 feet high. The sea is being walled off.
My first thought, coming unbidden, had to be inspiration: “Oh boy! There is going to be one huge sewage backup!” Flush gently, friends.
Beverly Kai
Kakaako
