Letter: Sewage problems await overpopulated Kakaako

I stepped out on my lanai to enjoy the cool spring air. In my view in Kakaako, I noted high-rises over 250 feet high. The sea is being walled off.

My first thought, coming unbidden, had to be inspiration: “Oh boy! There is going to be one huge sewage backup!” Flush gently, friends.

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

