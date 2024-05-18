Letter: Why can’t I listen to the radio in Oahu’s tunnels?

It was reported recently that the Voyager 2 spacecraft — launched in 1977 and now nearly 47 years old — will likely shut down after 2026. It is more than 12 billion miles from Earth and still sending back information. The technology in Voyager 2 is not as advanced as what runs our car key fobs.

I’ve lived here for 60 years. Does anyone know why the Department of Transportation has never managed to maintain car radio transmissions through the Pali, Wilson or H-3 tunnels?

Andrea Bell

Maunawili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

