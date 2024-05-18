On the Move: Shelly Gerardo and Allan Duldulao

Kukui‘ula, a residential and resort community on Kauai, has announced the promotion of two people:

>> Shelly Gerardo has been promoted to philanthropic giving and office manager. She has 19 years of service experience. Gerardo serves on the board of directors of Kauai United Way as the special events chair and is leading numerous team volunteer events to support efforts like the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association’s Kauai Charity Walk and the Koloa Plantation Days Parade. Prior to joining Kukui‘ula, she worked for the Sheraton Kauai Resort and Kawailoa Development.

>> Allan Duldulao has been appointed as sous-chef. He joined Kukui‘ula in 2016 as a cook II. Duldulao is a graduate of Kauai Community College’s culinary program. Previously, he worked at Brennecke’s Beach Broiler, Pomodoro Italian Restaurant and ran Kauai Street Meats, a small local business serving barbecue chicken and grilled exotic meats.

———

