Maui makes most of 1 hit to top Saint Louis, reach state final
Maui catcher David Vergel de Dios reacts after stopping Saint Louis outfielder Laakea Correa at home plate during the third inning.
Maui outfielder Mickie Matson runs to home plate to score against the Saint Louis Crusaders.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maui infielder Nicholas Nashiwa (2) and his teammates celebrated after the final out against Saint Louis on Friday in a state Division I semifinal at Les Murakami Stadium. The Sabers will play Valley Isle rival Baldwin for the title today.