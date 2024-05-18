Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, May 18, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

Maui makes most of 1 hit to top Saint Louis, reach state final

Jerry Campany

By Jerry Campany

Today Updated 12:27 a.m.

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Maui catcher David Vergel de Dios reacts after stopping Saint Louis outfielder Laakea Correa at home plate during the third inning.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Maui catcher David Vergel de Dios reacts after stopping Saint Louis outfielder Laakea Correa at home plate during the third inning.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Maui outfielder Mickie Matson runs to home plate to score against the Saint Louis Crusaders.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Maui outfielder Mickie Matson runs to home plate to score against the Saint Louis Crusaders.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Maui infielder Nicholas Nashiwa (2) and his teammates celebrated after the final out against Saint Louis on Friday in a state Division I semifinal at Les Murakami Stadium. The Sabers will play Valley Isle rival Baldwin for the title today.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Maui infielder Nicholas Nashiwa (2) and his teammates celebrated after the final out against Saint Louis on Friday in a state Division I semifinal at Les Murakami Stadium. The Sabers will play Valley Isle rival Baldwin for the title today.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Maui catcher David Vergel de Dios reacts after stopping Saint Louis outfielder Laakea Correa at home plate during the third inning.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Maui outfielder Mickie Matson runs to home plate to score against the Saint Louis Crusaders.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Maui infielder Nicholas Nashiwa (2) and his teammates celebrated after the final out against Saint Louis on Friday in a state Division I semifinal at Les Murakami Stadium. The Sabers will play Valley Isle rival Baldwin for the title today.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY