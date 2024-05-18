Mililani brings it home with first state softball title since 2014
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mililani outfielder Sunni Kahanu hits a grand slam during the fifth inning.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Mililani Trojans raise the state championship trophy.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mililani‘s Makayla Pagampao connected for a three-run homer in the fourth inning against Kamehameha.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mililani coach Rose Antonio got drenched by Hinano Bautista, who pitched a four-hitter as the Trojans won the state softball title Friday.