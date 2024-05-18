Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, May 18, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

Mililani brings it home with first state softball title since 2014

By Kyle Sakamoto

Today Updated 12:26 a.m.

Editors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani outfielder Sunni Kahanu hits a grand slam during the fifth inning.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Mililani outfielder Sunni Kahanu hits a grand slam during the fifth inning.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Mililani Trojans raise the state championship trophy.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Mililani Trojans raise the state championship trophy.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani‘s Makayla Pagampao connected for a three-run homer in the fourth inning against Kamehameha.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Mililani‘s Makayla Pagampao connected for a three-run homer in the fourth inning against Kamehameha.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani coach Rose Antonio got drenched by Hinano Bautista, who pitched a four-hitter as the Trojans won the state softball title Friday.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Mililani coach Rose Antonio got drenched by Hinano Bautista, who pitched a four-hitter as the Trojans won the state softball title Friday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani outfielder Sunni Kahanu hits a grand slam during the fifth inning.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Mililani Trojans raise the state championship trophy.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani‘s Makayla Pagampao connected for a three-run homer in the fourth inning against Kamehameha.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani coach Rose Antonio got drenched by Hinano Bautista, who pitched a four-hitter as the Trojans won the state softball title Friday.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY