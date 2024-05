On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

F-1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualif. 3:55 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Craftsman Trucks Wright Brand 250 qualif. 4:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Craftsman Trucks Wright Brand 250 7:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

NASCAR Cup All-Star, Heat Race 1 11 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

BASEBALL: MLB

White Sox at Yankees 7:05 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Mariners at Orioles 10:05 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Padres at Braves 1:15 p.m. KHON 3 3

Reds at Dodgers 3:310 p.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Regional coverage (in progress) 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 6 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Nebraska at Michigan State 6 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Boston College at Clemson 6 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Arkansas at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Washington State at Oregon 9 a.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

Stanford at UCLA 9 a.m. P12LA NA/233 254*

Washington at California 9 a.m. P12WA NA/235 257*

Illinois at Purdue 9 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79*

Virginia Tech at Virginia 11 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Alabama at Auburn noon SEC NA/220 262*

Oregon State at Arizona 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

UNLV at Arizona State 3:30 p.m. P12AZ NA/237 253*

BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Game 6: Thunder at Mavericks 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: WNBA

Fever at Liberty 7 a.m. KITV 4 4

Sparks at Aces 9 a.m. KITV 4 4

Sky at Wings 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

Dream at Mercury 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

BOXING

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 8 a.m. PPV NA/701* 966*

Emanuel Navarrete takes on Denys Berinchyk 5 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

FOOTBALL: UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers 10 a.m. KHON 3 3

Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

GOLF

Ladies European: German Masters midnight GOLF 30/216 86

PGA Championship 4 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

PGA Championship 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7

LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Live From the PGA Championship 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

GYMNASTICS: U.S. WOMEN

Core Hydration Classic 1 p.m. CNBC NA/116 176

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Game 6: Canucks at Oilers 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

HOCKEY: IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Latvia vs. Sweden midnight NHLN NA/240 93*

Canada vs. Finland 4 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

Czech Republic vs. Great Britain 8 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

HORSE RACING

Preakness Prep 7:30 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176

Preakness Stakes 10:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8

LACROSSE: NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT, QUARTERFINALS

Notre Dame vs. Georgetown 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Duke vs. Maryland 8:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

SOCCER

Turkish: Besiktas vs. Hatayspor 5:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Italian: Lecce vs. Atalanta 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

MLS: Nashville vs. Atlanta United 7:30 a.m. KHON 3 3

Saudi:Al-Ahli vs. Abha 7:45 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

CAF Champions: ES Tunis vs. Al Ahly 8:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

Canadian: Forge vs. Vancouver 9:50 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Canadian: Cavalry vs. York United 12:50 p.m. FSP NA/

SOFTBALL: NCAA TOURNAMENT, REGIONALS

Teams TBD 5 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Teams TBD 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Teams TBD 7 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Teams TBD 9 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Teams TBD 9 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Teams TBD 11 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Teams TBD noon ESPNU NA/221 73

Teams TBD 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261

Teams TBD 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Teams TBD 3 p.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

TENNIS

ATP Rome, doubles semifinals midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

WTA Rome, singles final 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

TRACK AND FIELD

Los Angeles Grand Prix 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8

VOLLEYBALL: WOMEN’S PRO FEDERATION, FINAL

Grand Rapids Rise at Omaha Supernovas 10:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

SUNDAY

TIME TV CH HT

AUTO RACING

F-1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2:55 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Indianapolis 500 qualifying 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8

NASCAR Cup All-Star Open 11 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75

NASCAR Cup All-Star Race 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Rangers 8:35 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Reds at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SSNLA NA/217 NA

Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Padres at Braves 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Game 7: Pacers at Knicks (if necessary) 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 4

Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets TBD TBD

BASKETBALL: BRITISH BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Women: London Lions vs. Newcastle Eagles 2 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

Men, final: London Lions vs. Cheshire Phoenix 5 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

FOOTBALL: UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE

D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks 6 a.m. KITV 4 4

Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas 10 a.m. KHON 3 3

GOLF

Ladies European: German Masters midnight GOLF 30/216 86

PGA Championship 4 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

PGA Championship 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7

LPGA: Mizuho Americas Open 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Live From the PGA Championship 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Game 7: Bruins at Panthers (if necessary) TBD TBD

Game 7: Avalanche at Stars (if necessary) TBD TBD

HOCKEY: IIHF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

United States vs. Kazakhstan 4 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

Switzerland vs. Canada 8 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93*

LACROSSE: NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT, QUARTERFINALS

Syracuse vs. Denver 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Johns Hopkins vs. Virginia 8:30 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

MOTORCYCLES

MX2 France 4 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

MPGP France 5 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83

SOCCER

Italian women: Pomigliano vs. Napoli 12:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

Italian women: Roma vs. Fiorentina 2:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

English: Manchester City vs. West Ham 5 a.m. KHNL 8 8

English: Brighton vs. Manchester United 5 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176

English: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

English: Arsenal vs. Everton 5 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Turkish: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce 5:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

French: Lille vs. Nice 8:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA

SOFTBALL: NCAA TOURNAMENT, REGIONALS

Teams TBD 6 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Teams TBD 7 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Teams TBD 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Teams TBD 7 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Teams TBD 8 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Teams TBD 9 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Teams TBD 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Teams TBD 9 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Teams TBD 10 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Teams TBD 11 a.m. SEC NA/220 262*

Teams TBD 11 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Teams TBD 11 a.m. ACC NA/251 261

Teams TBD noon ESPN2 NA/224 74

Teams TBD 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Teams TBD 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

Teams TBD 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

Teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

TENNIS

Rome, Geneva, Lyon; Strasbourg, Rabat midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP Rome, singles final 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

Geneva, Lyon; Strasbourg, Rabat, R. Garros 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

TRACK AND FIELD

Diamond League Rabat 8 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

Golf: PGA Championship 8 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Rockies at Giants 10:05 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Mariners at Orioles 10:05 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

NBA playoffs, Game 6: Thunder at Mavericks 2 p.m. 1500-AM

College baseball: Hawaii at Long Beach State 2:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Reds at Dodgers 3:10 p.m. 990-AM

SUNDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Mariners at Orioles 7:35 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM

Golf: PGA Championship 8 a.m. 1500-AM

College baseball: Hawaii at Long Beach State 9:30 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM

MLB: Reds at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM