Letter: Don’t use tax dollars for menstrual equity

Just when I thought nothing would surprise me, I read that our legislators are championing “menstrual equity.”

Yes, menstrual products should be available in public buildings, but why is this a taxpayer expense? Besides, government giveaways to the general public seldom achieve their well-meaning but misguided intention (to help the poor in this case).

What’s next, armpit equity? Free deodorant in all public buildings? I can hardly wait.

Linda Holt

Kailua

