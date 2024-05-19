Letter: Housing bill smacks of broken promises

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

On its surface, Senate Bill 3202 sounds like a good idea to relieve our housing crisis. I’m sure rich (out-of-state) investors and developers are champing at the bit over the profits they can make.

Does anyone think these investors and developers will address and pay for the sewers and the overcrowded roads created by the overdevelopment of our neighborhoods? Think again.

As always, we the taxpaying citizens will be stuck with the bill. These investors and developers can’t wait for the profits they’ll make.

I remember our politicians saying that the purpose of developing Kakaako was to urbanize Honolulu by bringing in our citizens who live on the outskirts to downtown Honolulu. We all know that was a sham.

I hope I’m wrong, but it sure smells like the rich investors and developers are involved in the proposal of the bill.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

