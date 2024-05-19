Letter: Solve state woes by embracing gambling

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

If the state wants to ensure our declining tourism is reversed, I believe that we should repeal our archaic gambling law and encourage the growth of casinos. Many tourists would be attracted here, just to be able to stay at a casino resort.

Las Vegas, in the middle of the desert, is enormously successful only because of gambling, certainly not because of its location. Hawaii could provide both gambling and an amazing location.

As a byproduct of high taxes, our high cost of living would significantly improve.

Short-term rentals are almost exclusively used by tourists because of high hotel costs, which preclude many people from being able to travel here.

We should consider ways to improve our lives by changing Hawaii to a place that will attract a larger share of the Macau and Las Vegas visitors.

Paul Schultz

Aina Haina

