Big increase in homeless families on Oahu puts more keiki at risk
Mona Michael and her daughter, Anna, recently shared their experience being homeless. “I felt scared and guilty,” Michael said. “Thanks to God and Family Promise, I don’t worry about staying in the park. I’m so relieved.”
Mona Michael and her 6-year-old daughter, Anna, received help from Family Promise to get off the street and into an apartment. They had been sleeping on a mat at Ala Moana Beach Park.