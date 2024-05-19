David Shapiro: How to clean corruption? One politician at a time

Swipe or click to see more

The spotlight is bright on Hawaii’s corrupt pay-to-play politics, but major reform was blocked by the recent Legislature and there’s little chance of widespread change in the 2024 election.

Our hands aren’t completely tied, however.

The glare of payola is ugly as elected officials stand trial for crooked dealings in exchange for rich campaign contributions or cash payoffs.

The New York Times and Honolulu Civil Beat detailed local parties where lobbyists mostly representing state contractors stuffed cash in boxes, to be divided by attending lawmakers. Las Vegas bashes hosted by favor-seekers featured gambling chips stacked on tables for legislators.

Voters are often blamed for returning incumbents election after election, but the truth is lawmakers and the moneyed special interests that prop them up have created a fortress of self-serving that all but cuts voters out of the equation.

Their loopholes in campaign finance and ethics laws amount to legalized corruption that allows incumbents to build massive war chests to discourage challengers. They impede reforms, such as term limits and public financing of campaigns, that would increase competition for their jobs. They block public initiative powers that would let citizens circumvent the Legislature.

The result is election ballots giving voters few viable options for change.

This year’s candidate list a few weeks before the June 4 filing deadline shows Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Prosecutor Steven Alm, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Jill Tokuda without major opposition for reelection.

Few competitive races seem likely in the Legislature, with most incumbents running unopposed or against underfunded challengers with little name recognition.

So, what’s a reform-minded voter to do? If wholesale change is impossible, hard-target a few key incumbents — especially big dogs like House speaker, Senate president and money committee and Judiciary chairs.

Taking down even one of these sends a message to the others that voter discontent needs attention. It empowers dissident factions seeking more open and honest government.

Opportunities are scant in the Senate this year; President Ron Kouchi, Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz and Judiciary Chair Karl Rhoads aren’t up for reelection.

In the House, Finance Chair Kyle Yamashita of Maui faces challenges from Democratic orthopedic surgeon Zachary Thielen and Republican construction manager Dan Johnson.

Judiciary Chair David Tarnas of West Hawaii, a key foe of election reforms, faces fellow Democrat Christina Kawamoto-Butler (perhaps aptly a pest control manager) and Republican massage therapist Monique Perreira.

The big opportunity for change seekers is House Speaker Scott Saiki, who represents District 25 (Ala Moana, Kakaako, Downtown).

For the third time, he faces fellow Democrat Kim Coco Iwamoto, who lost by only 161 votes in 2022. The progressive Iwamoto may not be to everybody’s ideological taste, but she’s a solid citizen who served capably on the state Board of Education.

Unseating Saiki would force a major House reorganization likely to increase the standing of reformers and give pause to members who think self-serving is without consequence.

Saiki vs. Iwamoto is the best chance to significantly upset Hawaii’s political status quo in 2024. It’s up to District 25 voters to decide whether they’re so inclined.

