Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 19, 2024
Helen Gibson Ahn of Honolulu visited Anchorage, Alaska, and found an unexpected reminder of home at the Pakalolo Oceanside cannabis shop. Photo by Bob Ahn.
Honolulu resident Arleen Chock had to stop at a creatively named swimsuit shop in Kamakura, Japan: Pualani Kamakula. Photo by Ron Chock.
While visiting Bobon in the Northern Samar province of the Philippines, Andy Wood, center, and Evilyn Wood of Hawaii Kai came across the Aloha vehicle, a six-seated three-wheeler powered by a motorcycle. Rizal Monticalvo, left, is its owner and operator. Photo by Jan Oliva.