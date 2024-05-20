Letter: City green bin rules not helping isle’s eco push

Kokua Line just ran comments on Honolulu’s green bins for green refuse. I have requested a second green bin several times, but to no avail. With the current two-week cycle, Wednesday is green bin pickup day. For me, Thursday is yard day. The green bin fills up and the gray bin is half full of green waste. The next Thursday is yard day again, but since the green bin is full, all the green waste goes in the gray bin and it also becomes full. None of the waste is grass clippings.

Kokua Line says not to put green waste in the gray bin, but I don’t have a second green bin because my property is only 9,000 square feet. The 10,000 square feet rule does not make any sense. The city should provide additional green bins as needed because I could fill as much as three green bins on a two-week cycle.

Milton Nitta

Pearl City

