Letter: It’s business as usual for Navy on Red Hill fiasco

The Navy has displayed “patterns of obscuration, alarming fuel-facility negligence and lack of urgency” (“Red Hill trial must set firm precedent,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, May 9). This behavior is inexcusable. However, denying, lying and delaying are skills needed and practiced by organizations trained to kill.

Mark Yamabe

Kaneohe

