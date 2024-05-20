Letter: NFL’s Butker has right to voice opinion publicly

Harrison Butker spoke at a college commencement and shared his opinions, which run contrary to the immoral and illogical societal mores that have been levied upon us. He is being persecuted by people who are intolerant of opinions that run counter to their own. Free speech cuts both ways.

The Bible speaks of the days when light will be dark and good will be bad. We are living in those days. I stand with Mr. Butker, most importantly for his right to say what he did. Those who don’t appreciate what he said have their right to their opinions as well, but do not have the right to deny Butker of his.

James Roller

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter