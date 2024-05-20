Letter: Police must improve 911 system response rates

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I am writing to share an unfortunate experience my family endured on Mother’s Day, which highlights both a safety hazard and a concerning lapse in emergency response.

We were driving past Waialae Golf Course after enjoying a celebratory outing when our car windshield was suddenly shattered by a golf ball. The golf course, located in close proximity to the road, evidently poses a significant risk to passing vehicles.

I attempted to contact the police by dialing 911, only to be met with repeated unanswered calls. This lack of response from emergency services is deeply troubling and unacceptable. In moments of crisis, citizens rely on prompt assistance, and the failure to connect with emergency operators could lead to dire consequences.

I urge the relevant authorities to address the safety issues posed by the golf course. Additionally, it is imperative to investigate and resolve the apparent deficiencies in the 911 response system.

Kamala Trotter

Hawaii Kai

