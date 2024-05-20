Letter: USPS not what it used to be, letters routinely late

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Back in the good old days, the U.S. Postal Service could be relied upon to deliver the mail in an expeditious manner. That is apparently not the case today. An invitation for a New York event postmarked April 15 arrived at my home May 11. It took 26 days to get from New York to Honolulu!

Two Hawaiian Electric bills were postmarked April 24, and sent to my office address on Waialae Avenue. They were delivered May 11. It took 18 days for two pieces of mail to get from downtown to Kaimuki.

If you try to call the Post Office for an explanation, you get a royal runaround and no answer to the issues.

Maybe it is time to privatize USPS.

Jack Schneider

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

